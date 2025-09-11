Entertainment Buzz: From Rescues to Rock Icons

In the world of entertainment, a documentary detailing the October 7, 2023, rescue amidst the Hamas attack in Israel encountered protests at its Toronto International Film Festival premiere. Directed by Canadian Barry Avrich, it tells of retired Major-General Noam Tibon's efforts to save his family.

Meanwhile, David Bowie's fans and researchers can explore his legendary career as a comprehensive archive opens to the public in London. From iconic costumes to fan letters, the David Bowie Centre at V&A East Storehouse offers a deep dive into the musician's life.

On the music front, the 2025 Mercury Prize nominees include bands like Pulp and Wolf Alice. British music remains under the spotlight with the prestigious award celebrating the year's top albums by British and Irish acts.

