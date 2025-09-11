Entertainment Buzz: From Rescues to Rock Icons
Catch up on the latest in entertainment: a documentary on the October 7 rescue in Israel faces protests at Toronto, David Bowie's archive opens in London, Mercury Prize nominees are revealed, a Bumble biopic hits Silicon Valley's 'boys club,' and Apple's Emmy nominations highlight its creative risks.
In the world of entertainment, a documentary detailing the October 7, 2023, rescue amidst the Hamas attack in Israel encountered protests at its Toronto International Film Festival premiere. Directed by Canadian Barry Avrich, it tells of retired Major-General Noam Tibon's efforts to save his family.
Meanwhile, David Bowie's fans and researchers can explore his legendary career as a comprehensive archive opens to the public in London. From iconic costumes to fan letters, the David Bowie Centre at V&A East Storehouse offers a deep dive into the musician's life.
On the music front, the 2025 Mercury Prize nominees include bands like Pulp and Wolf Alice. British music remains under the spotlight with the prestigious award celebrating the year's top albums by British and Irish acts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
