Sailing into History: All-Women Tri-Services Voyage Embarks on Daring World Tour
An all-women expedition named 'Samudra Pradakshina' is embarking on a historic tri-services sailing voyage covering 26,000 nautical miles, including treacherous waters, over nine months. The mission, symbolizing 'Nari Shakti', involves intense preparation and highlights India's maritime expertise and joint military ambition.
An unprecedented all-women tri-services sailing expedition set sail on Thursday, embarking on a 26,000 nautical mile voyage. The ambitious mission, named 'Samudra Pradakshina', was flagged off virtually by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marking a historic moment for India's military and maritime prowess.
The expedition will witness a team of ten valiant women officers traversing the globe on the indigenously built Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni. This bold voyage is expected to navigate some of the world's most perilous waters during its nine-month journey, showcasing the indomitable spirit and capability of Indian women in uniform.
The initiative not only underscores the theme of 'Nari Shakti' but also highlights India's commitment to defence innovation and joint military operations. The crew's prior intensive training and international expeditions reinforce their readiness for this significant undertaking, further promoting scientific research in collaboration with the National Institute of Oceanography.
(With inputs from agencies.)
