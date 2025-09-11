Left Menu

Mauritius PM's Historic Visit to Ayodhya

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam is set to visit Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple on Friday. He will be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and will oversee the temple construction work before departing for Dehradun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:03 IST
  • India

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam will make a significant visit to Ayodhya this Friday to offer prayers at the Ram temple, marking an important diplomatic engagement.

This follows the recent visit by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, making Ramgoolam the second PM to visit the site in succession, illustrating international interest in the temple.

He will be ceremoniously welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a red carpet reception, and is expected to review the temple's construction progress before continuing his journey to Dehradun.

(With inputs from agencies.)

