Mauritius PM's Historic Visit to Ayodhya

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam will make a significant visit to Ayodhya this Friday to offer prayers at the Ram temple, marking an important diplomatic engagement.

This follows the recent visit by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, making Ramgoolam the second PM to visit the site in succession, illustrating international interest in the temple.

He will be ceremoniously welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a red carpet reception, and is expected to review the temple's construction progress before continuing his journey to Dehradun.

