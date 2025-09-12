India's Manuscript Digitisation: Unlocking Ancient Wisdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the significance of digitising India's ancient manuscripts to curb intellectual piracy. Highlighting their role as a treasure trove of traditional knowledge that has been frequently duplicated and patented externally, Modi called this initiative a vital step in India's ongoing journey towards self-reliance.

Speaking at the International Conference on Gyan Bharatam, themed 'Reclaiming India's Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage', Modi acknowledged the concerted efforts of private organizations working alongside the government. He noted that more than 10 lakh manuscripts have already been digitised in India.

The prime minister underscored the importance of international cooperation with countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Mongolia, showcasing India's cultural ties and shared interests. Modi proclaimed this initiative as a renaissance of India's rich heritage, built on preservation, innovation, and adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)