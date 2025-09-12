Shankaracharya's 'Gau Raksha Sankalp Yatra': A Movement for Cow Protection
Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati launches the 'Gau Raksha Sankalp Yatra' in Bihar to promote cow protection. He vows to support independent candidates in the coming elections committed to safeguarding cows, urging voters to reject parties that neglect this cause.
- Country:
- India
Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati announced the launch of the 'Gau Raksha Sankalp Yatra' in Bihar, aiming to spotlight cow protection. Addressing a press conference, the Shankaracharya emphasized supporting independent candidates pledging allegiance to this cause in the upcoming state polls.
The spiritual leader criticized the lack of political commitment to cow protection, declaring his intent to back candidates in all 243 constituencies who vow to prioritize the safeguarding of cows, connecting to the broader Hindu sentiments. He urged the electorate to reject candidates and parties tolerating cow slaughter.
Asserting his duty to awaken public awareness on the issue, the Shankaracharya attributed the unrest in Nepal to relaxed cow protection laws. He urged the government to take decisive action to halt increasing beef exports, noting conflicting governmental stances as disturbing.
ALSO READ
BJP Unveils Promising Manifesto for Bodoland Territorial Council Elections
''They stole Haryana, Maharashtra elections; we proved that in Karnataka recently,'' says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat.
Shiv Sena Demands Compulsory Voting in Presidential Elections
NSUI Unveils Transformative Agenda for DUSU Elections
Remembering Jagdeep S Chhokar: A Crusader for Clean Elections