Shankaracharya's 'Gau Raksha Sankalp Yatra': A Movement for Cow Protection

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati announced the launch of the 'Gau Raksha Sankalp Yatra' in Bihar, aiming to spotlight cow protection. Addressing a press conference, the Shankaracharya emphasized supporting independent candidates pledging allegiance to this cause in the upcoming state polls.

The spiritual leader criticized the lack of political commitment to cow protection, declaring his intent to back candidates in all 243 constituencies who vow to prioritize the safeguarding of cows, connecting to the broader Hindu sentiments. He urged the electorate to reject candidates and parties tolerating cow slaughter.

Asserting his duty to awaken public awareness on the issue, the Shankaracharya attributed the unrest in Nepal to relaxed cow protection laws. He urged the government to take decisive action to halt increasing beef exports, noting conflicting governmental stances as disturbing.