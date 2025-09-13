Restoring Reverence: Yogi Adityanath's Call to Honor Desecrated Heritage Sites
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized restoring desecrated religious sites to honor cultural and spiritual heritage during a program in Ayodhya. He highlighted the long struggle for the Ram temple, respected Sanatan Dharma's values, and stressed maintaining respect for national symbols and society's upliftment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advocated for the restoration of religious sites desecrated by foreign invaders, highlighting it as a collective resolve of Sanatan Dharma.
Speaking at the 17th death anniversary of Swami Haryacharya Maharaj in Ayodhya, Adityanath stressed the importance of reinstating cultural heritage with full respect, citing it as a significant spiritual responsibility.
He recounted the centuries-long struggle for the Ram temple and urged reverence for both religious and national symbols, emphasizing Sanatan Dharma's focus on societal and national upliftment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam's Cultural Pilgrimage to Ram Temple
Symbolic Squirrel Statue Placed at Ayodhya's Ram Temple Site
Bisleri Revitalizes Ladakh's Agriculture with Third Reservoir Restoration
Relief and Restoration: J&K's Commitment to Flood Recovery
Himachal Pradesh Water Supply Restoration: A Swift Recovery Amid Heavy Rains