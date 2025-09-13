Restoring Reverence: Yogi Adityanath's Call to Honor Desecrated Heritage Sites

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advocated for the restoration of religious sites desecrated by foreign invaders, highlighting it as a collective resolve of Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking at the 17th death anniversary of Swami Haryacharya Maharaj in Ayodhya, Adityanath stressed the importance of reinstating cultural heritage with full respect, citing it as a significant spiritual responsibility.

He recounted the centuries-long struggle for the Ram temple and urged reverence for both religious and national symbols, emphasizing Sanatan Dharma's focus on societal and national upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)