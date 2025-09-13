Maneka Gandhi Calls for Reopening of Mumbai Kabutarkhanas
Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi called for reopening kabutarkhanas in Mumbai, emphasizing that pigeons have not caused harm like firecrackers. She expressed confidence in a favorable decision from a committee formed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Gandhi also highlighted environmental concerns impacting India's tourism potential.
Maneka Gandhi, former Union minister and BJP leader, voiced her confidence on Saturday regarding the reopening of Mumbai's kabutarkhanas, pigeon-feeding spots, which were shut down as public health hazards by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. She argued that while pigeons are not harmful, firecrackers significantly worsen pollution.
In her remarks after an event, Gandhi noted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set up a committee to review the decision on the kabutarkhanas, and she expects the outcome to favor reopening them. Gandhi underscored India's compassionate foundations and defended the presence of pigeons.
Gandhi also criticized India's tourism management, citing rampant deforestation and cultural neglect. She highlighted how these factors have all but eroded India's appeal, suggesting the preservation of natural assets could revitalize the sector within five years.
