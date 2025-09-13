Left Menu

Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Delayed Again Amid Heavy Rains

The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, initially set to resume after a 19-day suspension, faces another delay due to heavy rains. Originally suspended following a deadly landslide on August 26, the Shrine Board announced that the pilgrimage remains postponed. Devotees are advised to stay informed via official updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The pilgrimage to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been delayed indefinitely due to persistent rain, the shrine board confirmed on Saturday. The journey was initially slated to resume after a 19-day pause precipitated by a devastating landslide.

The August 26 landslide resulted in the tragic deaths of 34 devotees and injuries to 20 others, compelling authorities to halt the pilgrimage to ensure safety.

The Shrine Board communicated through official channels that the pilgrimage set to restart on September 14 will remain on hold until weather conditions improve. Devotees are encouraged to await further announcements.

