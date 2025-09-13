Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Delayed Again Amid Heavy Rains

The pilgrimage to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been delayed indefinitely due to persistent rain, the shrine board confirmed on Saturday. The journey was initially slated to resume after a 19-day pause precipitated by a devastating landslide.

The August 26 landslide resulted in the tragic deaths of 34 devotees and injuries to 20 others, compelling authorities to halt the pilgrimage to ensure safety.

The Shrine Board communicated through official channels that the pilgrimage set to restart on September 14 will remain on hold until weather conditions improve. Devotees are encouraged to await further announcements.