Veer Jyoti: A Flame of Remembrance and Resistance

Panun Kashmir, advocating for displaced Kashmiri Hindus, marked 'Balidan Diwas' by honoring the martyrs with the introduction of the 'Veer Jyoti'. The flame symbolizes a collective vow to attain justice and a rightful homeland for the community.

The focal point of the event was the dedication of the 'Veer Jyoti', a flame commemorating the community's martyrs and security personnel who sacrificed their lives combating terrorism in the region. This symbolic flame was carried in a procession to the Bhadrakali temple in Jammu, where it became the 'Amar Jyoti'.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Shiv Kumar Sharma, emphasized the shared sacrifice these figures represent as a part of resistance history. The Panun Kashmir leadership vowed to keep the 'Amar Jyoti' burning until their homeland is realized, marking it as a permanent testament at the of memorial to be established.

