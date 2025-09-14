Veer Jyoti: A Flame of Remembrance and Resistance
Panun Kashmir, representing displaced Kashmiri Hindus, observed 'Balidan Diwas' by introducing the 'Veer Jyoti' as a tribute to martyrs. The event highlighted shared resistance history, with a call to achieve a rightful homeland, underscored by the ongoing commitment embodied in the ceremonial flame.
Panun Kashmir, advocating for displaced Kashmiri Hindus, marked 'Balidan Diwas' by honoring the martyrs with the introduction of the 'Veer Jyoti'. The flame symbolizes a collective vow to attain justice and a rightful homeland for the community.
The focal point of the event was the dedication of the 'Veer Jyoti', a flame commemorating the community's martyrs and security personnel who sacrificed their lives combating terrorism in the region. This symbolic flame was carried in a procession to the Bhadrakali temple in Jammu, where it became the 'Amar Jyoti'.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Shiv Kumar Sharma, emphasized the shared sacrifice these figures represent as a part of resistance history. The Panun Kashmir leadership vowed to keep the 'Amar Jyoti' burning until their homeland is realized, marking it as a permanent testament at the of memorial to be established.
