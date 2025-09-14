Left Menu

Veer Jyoti: A Flame of Remembrance and Resistance

Panun Kashmir, representing displaced Kashmiri Hindus, observed 'Balidan Diwas' by introducing the 'Veer Jyoti' as a tribute to martyrs. The event highlighted shared resistance history, with a call to achieve a rightful homeland, underscored by the ongoing commitment embodied in the ceremonial flame.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:49 IST
Veer Jyoti: A Flame of Remembrance and Resistance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panun Kashmir, advocating for displaced Kashmiri Hindus, marked 'Balidan Diwas' by honoring the martyrs with the introduction of the 'Veer Jyoti'. The flame symbolizes a collective vow to attain justice and a rightful homeland for the community.

The focal point of the event was the dedication of the 'Veer Jyoti', a flame commemorating the community's martyrs and security personnel who sacrificed their lives combating terrorism in the region. This symbolic flame was carried in a procession to the Bhadrakali temple in Jammu, where it became the 'Amar Jyoti'.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Shiv Kumar Sharma, emphasized the shared sacrifice these figures represent as a part of resistance history. The Panun Kashmir leadership vowed to keep the 'Amar Jyoti' burning until their homeland is realized, marking it as a permanent testament at the of memorial to be established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jamaica vs USA: Thrilling 100m Showdown at World Championship

Jamaica vs USA: Thrilling 100m Showdown at World Championship

 Global
2
Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

 India
3
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
4
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025