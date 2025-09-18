Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Tourism Policy for 2024-29

Karnataka aims to generate 1.5 lakh jobs and attract Rs 8,000 crore investments through its 2024-29 Tourism Policy. With a focus on a sustainable, technology-driven ecosystem, the state also plans to enhance the MICE sector and improve training for the hospitality workforce.

Updated: 18-09-2025 22:33 IST
Karnataka is setting high expectations with its new Tourism Policy for 2024-29, eyeing the creation of 1.5 lakh jobs and attracting Rs 8,000 crore in investments. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah introduced the policy at the FHRAI Annual Convention in Bengaluru, stressing a tech-driven and sustainable hospitality ecosystem.

The plan, unveiled in February, aims to elevate Karnataka as India's top tourism destination. The state has witnessed a surge in domestic tourist footfall to 30.46 crore in 2024, a 58% increase since 2022. Hospitality alone adds approximately Rs 25,000 crore to the state economy, with Bengaluru hosting 15% of India's total MICE activities.

The state has approved over 500 new homestays and 50 mid-scale hotels, fostering statewide tourism benefits. Siddaramaiah further urged industry participation, inviting hospitality experts to infuse ideas and expertise to build lasting memories and legacies, alongside hotels and restaurants.

