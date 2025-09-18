Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Tourism Policy for 2024-29

Karnataka is setting high expectations with its new Tourism Policy for 2024-29, eyeing the creation of 1.5 lakh jobs and attracting Rs 8,000 crore in investments. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah introduced the policy at the FHRAI Annual Convention in Bengaluru, stressing a tech-driven and sustainable hospitality ecosystem.

The plan, unveiled in February, aims to elevate Karnataka as India's top tourism destination. The state has witnessed a surge in domestic tourist footfall to 30.46 crore in 2024, a 58% increase since 2022. Hospitality alone adds approximately Rs 25,000 crore to the state economy, with Bengaluru hosting 15% of India's total MICE activities.

The state has approved over 500 new homestays and 50 mid-scale hotels, fostering statewide tourism benefits. Siddaramaiah further urged industry participation, inviting hospitality experts to infuse ideas and expertise to build lasting memories and legacies, alongside hotels and restaurants.

(With inputs from agencies.)