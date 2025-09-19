Jr NTR's Triumphant Recovery from On-Set Injury
Actor Jr NTR, 42, who recently garnered applause for his role in 'War 2', has been advised to rest after sustaining a minor injury during an advertisement shoot. His condition is stable, and fans are urged not to speculate. Jr NTR is the grandson of TDP founder N T Rama Rao.
Actor Jr NTR sustained a minor injury during the shooting of an advertisement, according to a statement from his office released on Friday. The actor, who is in stable condition following the accident, has been advised to take a couple of weeks' rest to ensure full recovery.
Jr NTR, who recently won critical acclaim for his performance in the Bollywood hit 'War 2', was injured while working on the advertisement project. Fans and the public are encouraged to avoid needless speculation about his health.
The actor, aged 42, is the grandson of legendary TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao. His family's legacy continues to draw a considerable fanbase, and supporters eagerly await his return to action.
