Zubeen Garg: The Melodic Maestro with a Football Dream

Indian singer Zubeen Garg, known for his dual passions of music and sports, tragically passed away at 52 in Singapore. A football enthusiast, Zubeen dreamt of establishing a residential football academy. His commitment to the sport was reflected in his involvement with local clubs and celebrity games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:01 IST
Indian singer Zubeen Garg, whose songs not only captivated millions but also inspired the masses onto the dance floor, has tragically passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore. Known for his intense love for both music and football, Zubeen passed away while swimming without a life jacket.

A vivid football enthusiast, Zubeen held aspirations of launching a residential football academy on par with global standards, yet his dream remained unfulfilled. Over the years, his involvement with the sport was evident, from local matches to international tournaments, as he continually supported and promoted the game.

His engagement with football extended beyond just passion; he actively participated in celebrity matches and nurtured local clubs. Friends and colleagues fondly recall his efforts, and there are plans to honor his legacy with a tribute to his beloved game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

