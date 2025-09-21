Uttar Pradesh Embarks on 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh'

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh' campaign is garnering widespread societal backing, highlighting that development hinges on self-reliance.

Following the prime minister's inspiration, the decision to advance the 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh' initiative in the state has witnessed significant support, remarked Adityanath during the launch of the 'Namo Marathon', a component of the Seva Pakhwara.

The chief minister emphasized that self-reliance is rooted in a healthy society, achievable through programs like the NaMo Marathon. In his address, he echoed the prime minister's call for a developed India by eliminating traces of slavery, respecting heritage, and fostering social equality alongside civic responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)