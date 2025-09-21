Left Menu

Ayyappa Sangamam Stirs Political Storm in Kerala

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board and Kerala government, has ignited controversy between the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition UDF. While CPI(M) claims it as a success, the UDF criticizes it as politically motivated with poor attendance, urging transparency in expenditure and objectives.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:09 IST
The recently concluded Global Ayyappa Sangamam has sparked intense political debate in Kerala. The event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board alongside the Kerala government, attracted both national and international participants.

CPI(M)-led LDF lauded the event as a triumph, celebrating higher-than-expected attendance. In contrast, the Congress-led UDF dismissed it as a political ploy with underwhelming turnout, pointing to political motivations and demanding transparency in expenditures.

Criticisms also emerged over the political presence and narratives at the event, as UDF leaders accused the government of attempting to influence electoral outcomes. With conflicting reports of attendance and media scrutiny, the event has become a focal point of political discourse in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

