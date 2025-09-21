Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Return of Sabarimala Temple Idols

The gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala temple were returned after repair from Chennai, sparking controversy following a Kerala High Court ruling. The court noted discrepancies in the plates' weight and ordered a probe. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:52 IST
The Dwarapalaka idols' gold-plated copper plates, recently returned to Sabarimala temple from Chennai, have become the center of a new controversy. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) confirmed receiving the plates after repair ahead of their scheduled reinstallation.

This development follows a Kerala High Court notice pointing out irregularities. The court highlighted that the plates weighed less upon return than recorded initially, raising questions about their handling.

In response, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has begun a preliminary investigation into the matter. TDB officials assured they would promptly update the court on the plates' status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

