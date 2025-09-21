Left Menu

Gandhi Family Honors Sree Narayana Guru on Mahasamadhi Day

Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi commemorated Sree Narayana Guru on his Mahasamadhi Day with floral tributes in Wayanad. Priyanka also met Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, highlighting the Congress's commitment to communal harmony. The Gandhi visit emphasizes maintaining social unity in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:43 IST
Gandhi Family Honors Sree Narayana Guru on Mahasamadhi Day
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, Congress Party leaders Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi commemorated his Mahasamadhi Day by offering flowers at the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam office in Wayanad on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra engaged with local leaders including Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, underscoring her commitment to communal harmony. At the meeting in Malappuram, they discussed efforts to maintain unity and the Gandhi family's dedication to these values.

The Gandhi family's visit highlights their focus on reinforcing social cohesion and marks an end to Priyanka's ten-day tour across various Kerala districts, celebrated for its vibrant cultural and literary contributions.

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Triumph: Union Berlin's Oliver Burke Shines in Bundesliga Thriller

Dramatic Triumph: Union Berlin's Oliver Burke Shines in Bundesliga Thriller

 Germany
2
Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

 India
4
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025