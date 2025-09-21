Gandhi Family Honors Sree Narayana Guru on Mahasamadhi Day
Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi commemorated Sree Narayana Guru on his Mahasamadhi Day with floral tributes in Wayanad. Priyanka also met Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, highlighting the Congress's commitment to communal harmony. The Gandhi visit emphasizes maintaining social unity in Kerala.
In a significant tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, Congress Party leaders Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi commemorated his Mahasamadhi Day by offering flowers at the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam office in Wayanad on Sunday.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra engaged with local leaders including Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, underscoring her commitment to communal harmony. At the meeting in Malappuram, they discussed efforts to maintain unity and the Gandhi family's dedication to these values.
The Gandhi family's visit highlights their focus on reinforcing social cohesion and marks an end to Priyanka's ten-day tour across various Kerala districts, celebrated for its vibrant cultural and literary contributions.
