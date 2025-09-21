A Day in India: From GST Reforms to Cultural Farewells

The 9 pm headlines across India highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insistence on the transformative promise of GST reforms, underscoring their role in advancing the swadeshi movement and self-reliant economic growth. His vision envisions a resurgence in the national market that holds prospects of prosperity through domestic manufacturing.

Despite the government's enthusiasm, the Congress party challenges the GST amendments initiated by PM Modi, arguing they fall short of addressing several key demands, notably the states' call for extended compensation. The ongoing debate signals a contentious atmosphere concerning India's economic strategies.

Meanwhile, Assam readies itself for the cremation of beloved singer Zubeen Garg with full state honors on September 23, drawing substantial public and media attention. This marks the nation's farewell tribute to an influential cultural figure whose legacy is cherished by millions.