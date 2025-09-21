Left Menu

A Day in India: From GST Reforms to Cultural Farewells

The top stories at 9 pm from India reveal discussions on GST reforms by PM Modi, who emphasizes Made-in-India products' importance. Congress criticizes these amendments as inadequate. Popular singer Zubeen Garg is to be cremated with state honors. Economic impacts, state electoral preparations, and legal notices also represent the day's narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:07 IST
The 9 pm headlines across India highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insistence on the transformative promise of GST reforms, underscoring their role in advancing the swadeshi movement and self-reliant economic growth. His vision envisions a resurgence in the national market that holds prospects of prosperity through domestic manufacturing.

Despite the government's enthusiasm, the Congress party challenges the GST amendments initiated by PM Modi, arguing they fall short of addressing several key demands, notably the states' call for extended compensation. The ongoing debate signals a contentious atmosphere concerning India's economic strategies.

Meanwhile, Assam readies itself for the cremation of beloved singer Zubeen Garg with full state honors on September 23, drawing substantial public and media attention. This marks the nation's farewell tribute to an influential cultural figure whose legacy is cherished by millions.

