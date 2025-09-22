Spiritual Fervour Engulfs Vaishno Devi as Navratri Begins

The Navratri festival has commenced with fervent energy at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple, attracting a large influx of devotees to the shrine located in the Trikuta hills. Chants of 'Jai Mata Di' and devotional hymns filled the air as pilgrims set out on their spiritual journey, creating an atmosphere of celebration and reverence.

In Reasi district's Katra town, sparkling lights and vibrant decorations have added to the festival's atmosphere, with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board implementing extensive arrangements to accommodate the pilgrims. According to officials, around 10,000 devotees visited on the first day, with expectations of a similar daily turnout throughout the nine-day event.

Volunteer teams and multi-tier security measures ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience. This year, new wireless communication tools have been introduced to improve coordination. As devotees continue to gather in large numbers, the shrine itself has been beautifully adorned with floral arrangements, enhancing the spiritual experience for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)