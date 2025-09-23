Om Birla Inaugurates 132nd National Dussehra Mela with a Cultural and Economic Message
Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, inaugurated the 132nd National Dussehra Mela, highlighting its cultural significance and economic benefits. The fair promotes indigenous products aligning with the GST reforms and 'bachat utsav,' aiming for savings and self-reliance. Special stalls will feature handicrafts nationwide.
- Country:
- India
Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Kota MP, inaugurated the 132nd National Dussehra Mela on Monday with a spectacular fireworks display that underscored the fair's magnificence.
Highlighting the fair's esteemed heritage spanning over a century, Birla emphasized its reflection of India's cultural unity and economic prosperity. He detailed the fair's role in promoting indigenous products amid the recent GST reforms and the 'bachat utsav' or savings festival initiated across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dubbed this initiative a savings festival, noting the importance of purchasing locally made goods. He urged citizens to strengthen the nation's economy and honor its cultural roots by supporting 'Swadeshi' products, mirroring the spirit of India's historic freedom movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage
GST Reforms and 'Swadeshi' Campaign: A Path to Self-Reliance
Uttar Pradesh's Cultural Renaissance and Path to Self-Reliance
India Celebrates GST Bachat Utsav: A Boost to Economic Growth and Self-Reliance
GST Reforms Power India's Coal Sector Towards Self-Reliance