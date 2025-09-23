Left Menu

Om Birla Inaugurates 132nd National Dussehra Mela with a Cultural and Economic Message

Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, inaugurated the 132nd National Dussehra Mela, highlighting its cultural significance and economic benefits. The fair promotes indigenous products aligning with the GST reforms and 'bachat utsav,' aiming for savings and self-reliance. Special stalls will feature handicrafts nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:08 IST
Om Birla Inaugurates 132nd National Dussehra Mela with a Cultural and Economic Message
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Kota MP, inaugurated the 132nd National Dussehra Mela on Monday with a spectacular fireworks display that underscored the fair's magnificence.

Highlighting the fair's esteemed heritage spanning over a century, Birla emphasized its reflection of India's cultural unity and economic prosperity. He detailed the fair's role in promoting indigenous products amid the recent GST reforms and the 'bachat utsav' or savings festival initiated across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dubbed this initiative a savings festival, noting the importance of purchasing locally made goods. He urged citizens to strengthen the nation's economy and honor its cultural roots by supporting 'Swadeshi' products, mirroring the spirit of India's historic freedom movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

 Global
3
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025