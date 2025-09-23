Om Birla Inaugurates 132nd National Dussehra Mela with a Cultural and Economic Message

Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Kota MP, inaugurated the 132nd National Dussehra Mela on Monday with a spectacular fireworks display that underscored the fair's magnificence.

Highlighting the fair's esteemed heritage spanning over a century, Birla emphasized its reflection of India's cultural unity and economic prosperity. He detailed the fair's role in promoting indigenous products amid the recent GST reforms and the 'bachat utsav' or savings festival initiated across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dubbed this initiative a savings festival, noting the importance of purchasing locally made goods. He urged citizens to strengthen the nation's economy and honor its cultural roots by supporting 'Swadeshi' products, mirroring the spirit of India's historic freedom movement.

