Jimmy Kimmel's Return: Navigating Controversy in Late-Night Television

Disney announced that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' will make its return to ABC after a brief suspension of the host. The hiatus followed comments made by Kimmel that drew threats from the FCC chairman concerning remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The suspension was intended to prevent further escalation during a sensitive period for the nation, according to a statement from Disney, the parent company of ABC. The network acknowledged that some of Kimmel's comments may have been poorly timed, considering the emotional climate.

After subsequent discussions with Kimmel, Disney decided to resume the broadcast of his late-night show. The show will return to its regular schedule, aiming to maintain a careful balance between entertainment and sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)