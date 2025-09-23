Inferno in Jharkhand: Plastic Factory Erupts in Flames

A significant fire erupted in a plastic factory within the Adityapur Industrial area, situated in the Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand. This incident was reported by a police officer on Tuesday.

Fortunately, all workers and some staff families residing on the premises were safely evacuated, preventing any casualties. This was confirmed by Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat.

The fire brigade was quickly deployed to control the blaze, resulting in 90% containment. The fire is suspected to have originated from a short circuit, with further investigations being conducted to determine the precise cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)