Inferno in Jharkhand: Plastic Factory Erupts in Flames

A significant fire erupted in the Anjani Plast Industry located in the Adityapur Industrial area of Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district. No casualties were reported as workers were evacuated safely. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted in a plastic factory within the Adityapur Industrial area, situated in the Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand. This incident was reported by a police officer on Tuesday.

Fortunately, all workers and some staff families residing on the premises were safely evacuated, preventing any casualties. This was confirmed by Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat.

The fire brigade was quickly deployed to control the blaze, resulting in 90% containment. The fire is suspected to have originated from a short circuit, with further investigations being conducted to determine the precise cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

