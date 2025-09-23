Connecting Culture with Future: Ramleela Utsav's Grand Opening
The Sanatan Sanskaram Ramleela Utsav in Rohini was inaugurated by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj. The event aims to connect youth with cultural values. Over 100 artists are performing, with episodes like Ravana's penance. It will also spread social messages on cleanliness and drug-free campaigns.
The Sanatan Sanskaram Ramleela Utsav kicked off at the DDA Ramleela Ground in Rohini, drawing a congregation of saints and devotees. Social Welfare Minister and Ramleela Committee Chairman, Ravinder Indraj, led the inauguration, highlighting the event's mission to bridge the younger generation with cultural roots.
Attendees included prominent figures like Sadhvi Prachi, Ajay Bhai, and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The theme 'From Tradition to the Future' was illustrated as more than 100 artists depicted Ravana's penance and other legendary scenes. Sirsa emphasized Ramleela's role in imparting cultural and social values.
The government permitted loudspeakers till midnight for religious events, ensuring no disruption to cultural activities. The event also embeds social messages aligned with PM Modi's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' advocating for cleanliness and water conservation. The Ramleela promises to be both entertaining and educational.
