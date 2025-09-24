Trane Technologies: Pioneering Workplace of the Future

Trane Technologies has earned a prestigious spot among India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025, according to Great Place to Work®. This achievement showcases the company's dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace and making meaningful contributions towards innovation and sustainability.

With a focus on inclusivity, Trane Technologies aligns its culture to meet the evolving expectations of Gen Z and Gen Y employees. These generations are drawn to workplaces that offer authenticity, equity, flexibility, and purpose, driving the organization's mission to design inclusive and effective environments.

At the heart of Trane Technologies' ethos is a commitment to Opportunity for All, embracing diversity and fostering human-centric work models. Employees enjoy flexible work arrangements and continuous development opportunities, enabling them to excel both professionally and personally while contributing to a sustainable world.

(With inputs from agencies.)