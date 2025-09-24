Devotees Flock to Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Amid Heightened Security During Navratri

More than 32,000 devotees have visited the revered cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi since Navratri began on Monday, according to official reports.

Heightened security measures have been implemented at the shrine, which is adorned with decorative flowers and lights to celebrate the Navratri festival. The smooth progress of the yatra continues, with 12,000 to 13,000 pilgrims visiting daily, as confirmed by a Shrine Board official.

To facilitate a secure pilgrimage, the Board has allocated volunteers to assist pilgrims and ensure seamless movement along the 13-kilometer route. Additional amenities for drinking water, medical aid stations, and crowd management have been established for visitors nationwide. The Shrine Board has also introduced wireless communication sets to enhance coordination among security personnel, including police, CRPF, paramilitary forces, and quick-response teams. The pilgrimage, interrupted by a landslide on August 26, resumed on September 17 and continues to operate under a multi-tier security grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)