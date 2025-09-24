Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Amid Heightened Security During Navratri

Over 32,000 pilgrims have visited the Mata Vaishnodevi shrine since Navratri began, enjoying enhancements like additional facilities for drinking water and medical aid. Security measures are intensified, and the pilgrimage has resumed after a landslide-induced suspension, ensuring a safe experience for worshippers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:56 IST
Devotees Flock to Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Amid Heightened Security During Navratri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 32,000 devotees have visited the revered cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi since Navratri began on Monday, according to official reports.

Heightened security measures have been implemented at the shrine, which is adorned with decorative flowers and lights to celebrate the Navratri festival. The smooth progress of the yatra continues, with 12,000 to 13,000 pilgrims visiting daily, as confirmed by a Shrine Board official.

To facilitate a secure pilgrimage, the Board has allocated volunteers to assist pilgrims and ensure seamless movement along the 13-kilometer route. Additional amenities for drinking water, medical aid stations, and crowd management have been established for visitors nationwide. The Shrine Board has also introduced wireless communication sets to enhance coordination among security personnel, including police, CRPF, paramilitary forces, and quick-response teams. The pilgrimage, interrupted by a landslide on August 26, resumed on September 17 and continues to operate under a multi-tier security grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Ladakh Amid Statehood Protests: Four Dead, Dozens Injured

Clashes Erupt in Ladakh Amid Statehood Protests: Four Dead, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Sebi Tightens Grip: New Custodian Net Worth Norms Unveiled

Sebi Tightens Grip: New Custodian Net Worth Norms Unveiled

 India
3
US-India Trade Talks Aim to Conclude New Bilateral Agreement

US-India Trade Talks Aim to Conclude New Bilateral Agreement

 India
4
Boosting Science: India Approves $2.2 Billion Scheme for Research and Innovation

Boosting Science: India Approves $2.2 Billion Scheme for Research and Innova...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025