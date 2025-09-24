Left Menu

End of an Era: Farewell to the Iconic MiG-21 Jets at IAF

The Indian Air Force is set to retire its MiG-21 fighter jets, which have been instrumental in India’s military history for over 60 years. A decommissioning ceremony at Chandigarh Air Force Station will bid adieu to the jets, marking a significant transition in India's aerial defense capabilities.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is bidding farewell to its legendary MiG-21 fighter jets after over six decades of service. The decommissioning ceremony is scheduled to occur at Chandigarh Air Force Station on September 26, marking the conclusion of an iconic chapter in India's aerial defense history.

The last group of MiG-21 jets, operated by the 23 Squadron, affectionately known as the 'Panthers,' will receive a ceremonial send-off. The event is expected to draw prominent figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and high-ranking military officials from various branches of the armed forces.

The MiG-21s have played pivotal roles in key conflicts, including the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. The retirement of these aircraft marks a significant shift in the IAF's operational strategy as it adapts to modern combat requirements.

