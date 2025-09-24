Rani Mukerji's First National Award: A Tribute to Her Late Father

Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji has clinched her first National Award, dedicating the accolade to her late father and filmmaker, Ram Mukherjee. The actress was honoured for her role in the 2023 legal drama, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', a film that resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.

In a heartfelt statement, Mukerji reflected on her three-decade-long career, expressing how this award represents her father's long-held dreams. "I'm overwhelmed by this recognition, drawn from the dreams my father held dear. I miss him profoundly today," she noted, attributing her success to her father's dreams and her mother's unwavering strength.

Rani's emotional tribute highlighted the significance of this achievement not just for her career but as a testament to her fans' support and her father's belief in her. She commended director Ashima Chibber and the entire cast and crew of 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' for their dedication, especially during the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also recognizing the film as a tribute to mothers globally for their resilience and strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)