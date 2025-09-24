Left Menu

Rani Mukerji's First National Award: A Tribute to Her Late Father

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji wins her first National Award, dedicating it to her late father, Ram Mukherjee. Celebrated for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', the actress reflects on her father's dreams and the unwavering support of her fans and team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:30 IST
Rani Mukerji's First National Award: A Tribute to Her Late Father
Rani Mukerji conferred with National Award by President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji has clinched her first National Award, dedicating the accolade to her late father and filmmaker, Ram Mukherjee. The actress was honoured for her role in the 2023 legal drama, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', a film that resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.

In a heartfelt statement, Mukerji reflected on her three-decade-long career, expressing how this award represents her father's long-held dreams. "I'm overwhelmed by this recognition, drawn from the dreams my father held dear. I miss him profoundly today," she noted, attributing her success to her father's dreams and her mother's unwavering strength.

Rani's emotional tribute highlighted the significance of this achievement not just for her career but as a testament to her fans' support and her father's belief in her. She commended director Ashima Chibber and the entire cast and crew of 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' for their dedication, especially during the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also recognizing the film as a tribute to mothers globally for their resilience and strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Ragasa: A Fierce Force Strikes China

Typhoon Ragasa: A Fierce Force Strikes China

 Global
2
Luxury Car Smuggling Operation Unveils Shocking Network

Luxury Car Smuggling Operation Unveils Shocking Network

 India
3
Violent Clashes Erupt in Leh Amid Statehood Protests

Violent Clashes Erupt in Leh Amid Statehood Protests

 India
4
IORG Report Exposes China's Narrative Ploy to Undermine Taiwan’s Confidence

IORG Report Exposes China's Narrative Ploy to Undermine Taiwan’s Confidence

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025