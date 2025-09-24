Curtain Falls on a Stage Legend in Chamba
Veteran stage actor Amresh Mahajan, aged 70, died of cardiac arrest during a Ramleela performance as 'Raja Dashrath' in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred at Chaugan ground and took the theater community by surprise, as Mahajan was admired for his dedication to the art for over 20 years.
Tragedy struck a Ramleela performance at Chaugan ground in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday evening when veteran actor Amresh Mahajan collapsed on stage. Known for his role as 'Raja Dashrath,' Mahajan suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at the age of 70. He was a revered icon in the local theater community.
Amresh Mahajan, a long-time resident of Mohalla Mugla, was immediately transported to Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead on arrival. His sudden departure has left a vacuum in the vibrant cultural landscape of Chamba.
Swapan Mahajan, president of the Shri Ramleela Club Chamba, expressed profound grief over Mahajan's demise and highlighted his more than two-decade-long contribution to Ramleela. The club and local audience remember him fondly, cherishing his performances as 'Raja Dashrath' and 'Ravana.'
