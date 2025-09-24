Curtain Falls on a Stage Legend in Chamba

Tragedy struck a Ramleela performance at Chaugan ground in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday evening when veteran actor Amresh Mahajan collapsed on stage. Known for his role as 'Raja Dashrath,' Mahajan suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at the age of 70. He was a revered icon in the local theater community.

Amresh Mahajan, a long-time resident of Mohalla Mugla, was immediately transported to Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead on arrival. His sudden departure has left a vacuum in the vibrant cultural landscape of Chamba.

Swapan Mahajan, president of the Shri Ramleela Club Chamba, expressed profound grief over Mahajan's demise and highlighted his more than two-decade-long contribution to Ramleela. The club and local audience remember him fondly, cherishing his performances as 'Raja Dashrath' and 'Ravana.'

(With inputs from agencies.)