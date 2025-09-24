Musical Clash Turns Violent: Stabbing Incident Mars Navratri Procession

A violent clash occurred during a Navratri celebration in central Delhi, involving two groups disputing over overtaking and music volume. The confrontation resulted in a stabbing incident.

The altercation took place on Monday near Gandhi Museum on MG Road, as two religious processions were returning from Kalkaji, eventually heading towards Seelampur. It escalated into a scuffle, causing one person to be seriously injured from stab wounds.

The police launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of a 21-year-old food delivery agent, Kanhaiya, and a 17-year-old accomplice. The knife used was recovered, and surveillance footage was examined to understand the incident further.

