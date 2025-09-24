Folk Singer's Arrest Sparks Outrage Over Controversial YouTube Video

Folk singer Saroj Sargam, along with her husband Ram Milan Bind and four others, was taken into custody for allegedly posting a controversial video on her YouTube channel. The video, which contained derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga, sparked outrage among the Hindu community.

The incident originated in Garhwa village, Mirzapur district, where Sargam uploaded the video on September 19. The viral content led to a police complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Rai, spurring a full-scale investigation by a surveillance and cyber team.

Senior Superintendent of Police Somen Barma confirmed the arrests, noting additional charges against Sargam for illegally occupying forest land. Digital evidence and devices are under forensic analysis, as authorities closely examine the motivations behind the video, including the couple's recent conversion to Christianity.