Left Menu

Folk Singer's Arrest Sparks Outrage Over Controversial YouTube Video

Folk singer Saroj Sargam and her husband, among others, were arrested after a controversial video on her YouTube channel, deemed offensive to Goddess Durga, triggered public outrage. Police are investigating the incident and analyzing digital evidence. The couple, accused of encroachment and religious conversion, faces potential legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:25 IST
Folk Singer's Arrest Sparks Outrage Over Controversial YouTube Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Folk singer Saroj Sargam, along with her husband Ram Milan Bind and four others, was taken into custody for allegedly posting a controversial video on her YouTube channel. The video, which contained derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga, sparked outrage among the Hindu community.

The incident originated in Garhwa village, Mirzapur district, where Sargam uploaded the video on September 19. The viral content led to a police complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Rai, spurring a full-scale investigation by a surveillance and cyber team.

Senior Superintendent of Police Somen Barma confirmed the arrests, noting additional charges against Sargam for illegally occupying forest land. Digital evidence and devices are under forensic analysis, as authorities closely examine the motivations behind the video, including the couple's recent conversion to Christianity.

TRENDING

1
Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

 United States
2
KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress and BJP, Calls for Professionalism in Politics

KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress and BJP, Calls for Professionalism ...

 India
3
NCLAT Upholds CCI's Verdict on Cartelisation in UP Soil Testing Tenders

NCLAT Upholds CCI's Verdict on Cartelisation in UP Soil Testing Tenders

 India
4
Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Lad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025