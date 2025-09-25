Political Waves: 'I Love Muhammad' Posters at Shahdana Bali Urs
During the Shahdana Bali Urs procession in Bareilly, posters reading 'I love Muhammad' were prominent, drawing political attention amid similar occurrences in Uttar Pradesh. The local police assured that there is no current law-and-order issue. The campaign initially started in Kanpur and has spread across districts.
Political attention has been drawn to the Shahdana Bali Urs procession in Bareilly, where posters reading 'I love Muhammad' were prominently displayed. This development comes amid similar incidents reported across various districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Anurag Arya, stated that despite the emerging situation, there is currently no law-and-order problem in Bareilly. Local officers are maintaining a vigilant watch.
The annual Urs procession, participating men, women, and children from the Muslim community, marked its start on Wednesday with the display of these posters and chants praising the Prophet. Initially beginning in Kanpur, the poster campaign has spread to districts like Bareilly. Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan announced a protest over the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
