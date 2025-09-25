Tragedy and Justice: The Case of Sana Yousaf

The father of Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old social media influencer slain in Pakistan, expressed urgency for a swift trial of the alleged killer, Umar Hayat, during legal proceedings.

Yousaf was fatally shot by Hayat after rejecting his social media friendship request. He stole her phone and fled, later denying charges in a highly-publicized trial.

The murder drew widespread condemnation and attention to online safety. Yousaf promoted Chitrali culture on TikTok, amassing a large following. Her father's pursuit of justice emphasizes broader social media protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)