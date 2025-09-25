Left Menu

Tragedy and Justice: The Case of Sana Yousaf

The father of 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousaf, who was killed in June, seeks justice as the trial of suspect Umar Hayat unfolds in Pakistan. Yousaf's murder highlighted online safety concerns and sparked nationwide outrage. The suspect denies the charges, and the trial continues.

The father of Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old social media influencer slain in Pakistan, expressed urgency for a swift trial of the alleged killer, Umar Hayat, during legal proceedings.

Yousaf was fatally shot by Hayat after rejecting his social media friendship request. He stole her phone and fled, later denying charges in a highly-publicized trial.

The murder drew widespread condemnation and attention to online safety. Yousaf promoted Chitrali culture on TikTok, amassing a large following. Her father's pursuit of justice emphasizes broader social media protections.

