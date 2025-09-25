Tragedy and Justice: The Case of Sana Yousaf
The father of 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousaf, who was killed in June, seeks justice as the trial of suspect Umar Hayat unfolds in Pakistan. Yousaf's murder highlighted online safety concerns and sparked nationwide outrage. The suspect denies the charges, and the trial continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:42 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
The father of Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old social media influencer slain in Pakistan, expressed urgency for a swift trial of the alleged killer, Umar Hayat, during legal proceedings.
Yousaf was fatally shot by Hayat after rejecting his social media friendship request. He stole her phone and fled, later denying charges in a highly-publicized trial.
The murder drew widespread condemnation and attention to online safety. Yousaf promoted Chitrali culture on TikTok, amassing a large following. Her father's pursuit of justice emphasizes broader social media protections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy on the Falgu: Social Media Reel Turns Fatal for Teenagers
Social Media Post Lands Telanganan in Legal Hot Water
Australia Leads the Charge: Unprecedented Teen Social Media Ban
People should not circulate old and provocative videos in media and social media: Govt statement on Ladakh situation.
Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar