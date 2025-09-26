Left Menu

Seoul's Tourist Boom: JENNIE's Star Power Hits 600 Million Views

Seoul's tourism campaign 'Absolutely in Seoul' featuring K-pop artist JENNIE, amasses over 600 million views. This global success highlights the synergy between JENNIE and Seoul, presenting the city's charm through a cinematic narrative. The campaign is set to expand its reach via international TV and media ads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:14 IST
Seoul's Tourist Boom: JENNIE's Star Power Hits 600 Million Views
campaign
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul's tourism campaign, 'Absolutely in Seoul,' has become a global sensation, thanks to the star power of K-pop artist JENNIE. The campaign reached a staggering 600 million views, marking an unprecedented success for Seoul's promotional efforts and showcasing the city's unique allure.

Featuring JENNIE, an Honorary Tourism Ambassador, the campaign combines cinematic storytelling with a touch of fantasy. It casts JENNIE in whimsical narratives set against Seoul's iconic landmarks, from the Hangang Bus to the Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Riding on the wave of global interest, the Seoul Tourism Organization plans to leverage TV advertising and outdoor media in major markets to attract even more international visitors. Aiming for 30 million arrivals, officials credit K-pop and Hallyu content as key drivers of this tourism boom.

TRENDING

1
Indian Navy Marks Success with 'Jal Prahar' Joint Amphibious Exercise

Indian Navy Marks Success with 'Jal Prahar' Joint Amphibious Exercise

 India
2
NHAI Rebuts Claims on Forest Clearances Amid Swift Flood Repairs

NHAI Rebuts Claims on Forest Clearances Amid Swift Flood Repairs

 India
3
GK Energy Ltd Surges on Market Debut with Solar-Powered Agriculture Solutions

GK Energy Ltd Surges on Market Debut with Solar-Powered Agriculture Solution...

 India
4
Europe's New Patriot Missile Hub: Boosting Defense Readiness

Europe's New Patriot Missile Hub: Boosting Defense Readiness

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025