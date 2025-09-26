Seoul's Tourist Boom: JENNIE's Star Power Hits 600 Million Views

Seoul's tourism campaign, 'Absolutely in Seoul,' has become a global sensation, thanks to the star power of K-pop artist JENNIE. The campaign reached a staggering 600 million views, marking an unprecedented success for Seoul's promotional efforts and showcasing the city's unique allure.

Featuring JENNIE, an Honorary Tourism Ambassador, the campaign combines cinematic storytelling with a touch of fantasy. It casts JENNIE in whimsical narratives set against Seoul's iconic landmarks, from the Hangang Bus to the Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Riding on the wave of global interest, the Seoul Tourism Organization plans to leverage TV advertising and outdoor media in major markets to attract even more international visitors. Aiming for 30 million arrivals, officials credit K-pop and Hallyu content as key drivers of this tourism boom.