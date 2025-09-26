Left Menu

Illuminating Horizons: The 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival

The 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival, themed 'Together! We Shine!', will run from Sept. 26 to October’s end. It fuses technology, art, and culture, highlighting international collaboration and featuring over 60 large installations. The festival spans the Liangma River and Chaoyang Park, offering performances and interactive displays.

Updated: 26-09-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • China

The 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival has kicked off, running from September 26 until the close of October. Under the banner 'Together! We Shine!', the festival marries modern technology with vibrant art and culture, creating a mesmerizing display for both local and international audiences.

This year's lineup sees the return of internationally acclaimed director Richard Taylor, along with prominent international light art teams like the Singaporean contingent. Collaborations with the China Urban Sculpture Artists Association bring nearly 60 expansive light and sculpture installations to life, bridging traditional artistry with avant-garde design.

The festival's epicenter transforms Liangma River and Chaoyang Park into an enchanting nocturnal landscape. Highlights include mechanical aquatic performances featuring creations like the Blue Whale and Pegasus. Cultural offerings such as the BBC Earth Live Symphony add to the allure, providing visitors with a rich, interactive experience that blends light, art, and cultural storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

