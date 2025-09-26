Left Menu

A Tribute to Legacy: Inauguration of Dr. Manmohan Singh Library

The Congress Party inaugurated the Dr. Manmohan Singh Research Centre and Library in New Delhi. Housing over 1,200 books, the library celebrates India's history and pays tribute to Dr. Singh on his birthday. It includes sections on notable Indian leaders and serves as a beacon of national service.

The Indian National Congress celebrated the 93rd birthday of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh by inaugurating a library in his honor at the party headquarters in Indira Bhawan, New Delhi. This library, named the Dr. Manmohan Singh Research Centre and Library, was inaugurated by Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, witnessed by Singh's family and key party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The library starts with a collection of approximately 1,200 volumes, encapsulating the history and principles of the Congress Party along with the country's journey through significant national moments. Notable sections include dedicated areas for Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and other historical figures. The center is adorned with photographs of historical importance and holds rare texts, including 'The Encyclopedia of the Indian National Congress.'

This new library serves as a tribute to Dr. Singh's legacy and symbolizes the party's rich history while inspiring future generations with tales of dedication to the nation. Indira Gandhi Bhawan, where the library resides, is also a testament to the long-standing influence and governance accomplishments of the party over the decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

