Checkmate Showdown: GCL Draft Heats Up with Top Grandmasters
The PBG Alaskan Knights have secured world champion D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi for the upcoming Global Chess League. This joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE will host six teams, with the event running from December 13-24. An intense player draft included American GM Fabiano Caruana and several renowned international chess figures.
Top Indian Grandmasters D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi have been drafted by PBG Alaskan Knights for the Global Chess League's third edition, a high-stakes event organized by Tech Mahindra and FIDE from December 13 to 24.
The draft opened with the Icon round, where Fabiano Caruana was picked by Alpine SG Pipers, while PBG Alaskan Knights triumphed in a competitive field to secure Gukesh. Legendary Viswanathan Anand remains with Ganges Grandmasters, and young Vincent Keymer joins their ranks.
Excitement is building as four teams have reinforced their line-ups with strategic player retentions, setting the stage for intense competition in a double-round-robin format. Each team will play ten matches, testing their mettle in a best-of-six board system.
