Checkmate Showdown: GCL Draft Heats Up with Top Grandmasters

Top Indian Grandmasters D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi have been drafted by PBG Alaskan Knights for the Global Chess League's third edition, a high-stakes event organized by Tech Mahindra and FIDE from December 13 to 24.

The draft opened with the Icon round, where Fabiano Caruana was picked by Alpine SG Pipers, while PBG Alaskan Knights triumphed in a competitive field to secure Gukesh. Legendary Viswanathan Anand remains with Ganges Grandmasters, and young Vincent Keymer joins their ranks.

Excitement is building as four teams have reinforced their line-ups with strategic player retentions, setting the stage for intense competition in a double-round-robin format. Each team will play ten matches, testing their mettle in a best-of-six board system.