Left Menu

Explore Jharkhand's Untapped Beauty: From Tribal Art to Mining Tourism

Jharkhand's Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar invites tourists to explore the state's tribal culture and participate in events celebrating it. The state is pioneering mining tourism as part of its World Tourism Day celebrations, transforming mining heritage into an attractive tourism experience through a partnership with Central Coalfields Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:11 IST
Explore Jharkhand's Untapped Beauty: From Tribal Art to Mining Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar has reached out to both national and international travelers, urging them to discover the 'unexplored beauty' of the tribal state. He emphasized the region's unique offerings during a series of events coinciding with World Tourism Day in Ranchi.

The minister highlighted Jharkhand's pioneering efforts in mining tourism, a novel venture aimed at educating tourists about the intricacies of the mining industry. This initiative came to fruition after the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation signed an MoU with Central Coalfields Limited on July 21.

Kumar further underscored the diverse tourism opportunities available in the state, ranging from cultural to religious and forest attractions. He extended a warm invitation for tourists to explore and appreciate Jharkhand's distinctive appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

 India
2
BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

 India
3
Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

 Denmark
4
Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025