Explore Jharkhand's Untapped Beauty: From Tribal Art to Mining Tourism

Jharkhand's Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar has reached out to both national and international travelers, urging them to discover the 'unexplored beauty' of the tribal state. He emphasized the region's unique offerings during a series of events coinciding with World Tourism Day in Ranchi.

The minister highlighted Jharkhand's pioneering efforts in mining tourism, a novel venture aimed at educating tourists about the intricacies of the mining industry. This initiative came to fruition after the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation signed an MoU with Central Coalfields Limited on July 21.

Kumar further underscored the diverse tourism opportunities available in the state, ranging from cultural to religious and forest attractions. He extended a warm invitation for tourists to explore and appreciate Jharkhand's distinctive appeal.

