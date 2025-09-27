Glamour Meets Industry Insights at Globoil India 2025

The 28th edition of the Globoil India Summit wrapped up with a star-studded closing ceremony featuring actors Bhagyashree and Vaani Kapoor. The final night dazzled attendees with live performances by musicians Farid Ahmed and Babbar Mudasar, complemented by an International Dance and Fashion Show.

Held from September 24-26, the summit organized by Tefla attracted more than 2,000 delegates from over 60 countries. These participants engaged in a series of technical sessions and discussions focused on the market outlook, policy developments, and sustainability concerns affecting the edible oil value chain.

Prominent speakers included YB Datuk Seri Johari Bin Abdul Ghani, Malaysia's Minister of Plantation and Commodities, and Dr. John Baffes, a senior economist at the World Bank. The event was conducted under the patronage of The Solvent Extractors' Association of India, solidifying its status as a premier conference on vegetable oil and related industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)