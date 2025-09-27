Left Menu

Bay of Bengal's Low Pressure Threatens Durga Puja Festivities

Durga Puja celebrations in South Bengal may face challenges due to expected rainfall caused by a new low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department forecasts rain during the festival period, urging caution to fishermen along the coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal threatens to dampen the Durga Puja festivities across South Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates significant rainfall during the festival period, particularly affecting various districts.

The Puja, commencing from September 28 to October 2, may experience disruptions with heavy rains anticipated on October 1 in Kolkata and throughout the southern districts over the subsequent days. The existing depression's movement could intensify these conditions.

The IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea near the West Bengal-Odisha coast, as rough sea conditions are expected. Precautionary measures are being suggested to mitigate the impact on the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

