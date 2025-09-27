Bay of Bengal's Low Pressure Threatens Durga Puja Festivities

A new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal threatens to dampen the Durga Puja festivities across South Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates significant rainfall during the festival period, particularly affecting various districts.

The Puja, commencing from September 28 to October 2, may experience disruptions with heavy rains anticipated on October 1 in Kolkata and throughout the southern districts over the subsequent days. The existing depression's movement could intensify these conditions.

The IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea near the West Bengal-Odisha coast, as rough sea conditions are expected. Precautionary measures are being suggested to mitigate the impact on the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)