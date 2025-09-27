Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates World Tourism Day with Sustainable Initiatives

On World Tourism Day, the Uttar Pradesh government launched various programs, including the inauguration of an upgraded Regional Tourism Office in Agra. The initiatives emphasized sustainable, community-driven tourism. Celebrations included cultural events, student tours, and eco-friendly activities, aiming to establish Uttar Pradesh as a global tourism destination by 2047.

Lucknow | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:03 IST
In a bid to promote sustainable tourism, the Uttar Pradesh government celebrated World Tourism Day with a series of initiatives across the state, focusing on inclusivity and environmental responsibility. The key highlight was the inauguration of the upgraded Regional Tourism Office in Agra.

The celebrations saw participation from various sectors with UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh leading the charge by flagging off student groups for eco, heritage, and spiritual tours in Agra. Activities included dialogues with hoteliers and cultural ambassadors on sustainable practices, alongside community engagements such as a communal lunch.

In Lucknow, the Manyavar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management hosted a program featuring cultural performances and street plays by students to underscore sustainability. Rural tourism was spotlighted across multiple districts, promoting local crafts, heritage walks, and environmental initiatives.

