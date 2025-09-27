Mary Kom’s Residence Targeted by Thieves During Meghalaya Marathon

Thieves targeted the Faridabad home of six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom while she was in Meghalaya for a marathon event, officials reported on Saturday.

While attending the marathon in Sohra, Kom was informed of the break-in at her Delhi residence. The theft reportedly occurred earlier in the week.

CCTV footage revealed that among the stolen items were a television set, and Kom's neighbors alerted her about the incident. She has reported the burglary to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)