Mary Kom’s Residence Targeted by Thieves During Meghalaya Marathon
Thieves broke into the home of six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom while she was attending a marathon in Meghalaya. As Kom was abroad for the event, she received news of the burglary, resulting in the loss of household items, including a television. Details are still forthcoming.
Thieves targeted the Faridabad home of six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom while she was in Meghalaya for a marathon event, officials reported on Saturday.
While attending the marathon in Sohra, Kom was informed of the break-in at her Delhi residence. The theft reportedly occurred earlier in the week.
CCTV footage revealed that among the stolen items were a television set, and Kom's neighbors alerted her about the incident. She has reported the burglary to the police.
