Star-Studded Wedding: Selena Gomez Weds Music Producer Benny Blanco

In a stunning display of Hollywood romance, Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco tied the knot this past Saturday. The couple, who announced their engagement in December, celebrated their union with a ceremony that captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Selena, 33, donned a chic white turtle-neck gown, while Blanco, 37, complemented her elegance with a formal suit. Known for his productions with stars like Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, Blanco has shared both professional and romantic ties with Gomez for years.

Gomez, celebrated for her role in the recently premiered fifth season of Hulu and Disney+'s 'Only Murders in the Building', co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, has once again captivated the audience, this time with her personal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)