Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Tragic Drowning in Singapore

The family of Assam's beloved cultural figure, Zubeen Garg, has formally requested the state CID to thoroughly investigate his tragic death by drowning in Singapore. The development follows the submission of a complaint seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding Garg's demise.

Manoj Kumar Borthakur, uncle to the late singer and a signatory of the complaint, confirmed that they sent the document via email on Saturday. "We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death," he emphasized, underscoring the family's need for answers.

A senior police official noted that the complaint has been received and is under examination. The CID's Special Investigating Team, already examining the incidents of September 19, is set to incorporate this new complaint in their ongoing probe. Officers have visited Garg's residence in Guwahati to gather statements from his family.