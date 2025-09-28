International Gita Mahotsav: A Global Cultural & Spiritual Extravaganza in Kurukshetra

The 10th iteration of the International Gita Mahotsav is set to bring spiritual wisdom and cultural dynamism to Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5. Key activities are planned for November 24 through December 1, involving over 40 countries, as declared by officials.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh led a Kurukshetra Development Board meeting, ensuring cohesive planning for the event. He stressed the centrality of the Gita's teachings to humanity's welfare, urging flawless execution of all arrangements, with a special welcome for international guests.

As part of the initiative, programmes will take place in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs in 40 countries. Highlights include international scholars, cultural exhibitions, and a traditional 'Shobha Yatra' procession, creating a platform for global engagement with India's profound cultural and spiritual legacy.