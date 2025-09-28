Left Menu

International Gita Mahotsav: A Global Cultural & Spiritual Extravaganza in Kurukshetra

The 10th International Gita Mahotsav will be held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5. Aiming to connect global communities with Indian spiritual and cultural heritage, the event will feature international scholars, art exhibitions, and traditional ceremonies, highlighting the timeless message of the Bhagavad Gita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:27 IST
International Gita Mahotsav: A Global Cultural & Spiritual Extravaganza in Kurukshetra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th iteration of the International Gita Mahotsav is set to bring spiritual wisdom and cultural dynamism to Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5. Key activities are planned for November 24 through December 1, involving over 40 countries, as declared by officials.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh led a Kurukshetra Development Board meeting, ensuring cohesive planning for the event. He stressed the centrality of the Gita's teachings to humanity's welfare, urging flawless execution of all arrangements, with a special welcome for international guests.

As part of the initiative, programmes will take place in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs in 40 countries. Highlights include international scholars, cultural exhibitions, and a traditional 'Shobha Yatra' procession, creating a platform for global engagement with India's profound cultural and spiritual legacy.

TRENDING

1
PayNearby IPO Plans Spark Exciting Growth Wave in Fintech

PayNearby IPO Plans Spark Exciting Growth Wave in Fintech

 India
2
Federal Funding Fiasco: The Hidden Struggle Over Congress-Approved Billions

Federal Funding Fiasco: The Hidden Struggle Over Congress-Approved Billions

 Global
3
ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Under Scrutiny in Betting Scandal

ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Under Scrutiny in Betting Scandal

 India
4
Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025