Spiti Valley: India's First Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve

Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh has been heralded as India's first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve, achieving recognition under UNESCO's esteemed Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme. The acknowledgment was formally granted at the 37th International Coordinating Council meeting held in Hangzhou, China, marking a significant milestone for the region.

The state now boasts 13 biosphere reserves in the MAB Network, with the Spiti Cold Desert reserve spanning 7,770 sq km across the Spiti Wildlife Division and parts of the Lahaul Forest Division. This area is notable for its unique cold desert ecosystem, comprising multiple ecological zones and diverse flora and fauna, including the rare Snow Leopard.

The classification of Spiti Valley as a biosphere reserve enhances international cooperation for research, promotes sustainable eco-tourism, and reinforces India's efforts toward climate resilience. Himachal Pradesh's commitment to conservation reflects India's broader ecological and cultural preservation objectives amidst global climate change challenges.