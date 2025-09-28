Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Young TV Star Veer Sharma and Brother in Kota

An unfortunate fire incident in Kota, Rajasthan, has claimed the lives of young television actor Veer Sharma and his elder brother. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit, occurred while they were home alone, leading to their death by suffocation.

Their father was at a bhajan event and their mother was in Mumbai during the incident. Neighbours responded heroically, attempting to extinguish the flames and rescuing the children, who were later declared dead at the hospital.

Their grieving family has opted to donate the children's eyes to an eye bank. Police have registered an FIR and are continuing investigations to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

