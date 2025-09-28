Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Young TV Star Veer Sharma and Brother in Kota

Television actor Veer Sharma, aged 8, known for his role in 'Shrimad Ramayan', and his elder brother died from suffocation due to a fire at their home in Kota, Rajasthan. A suspected short-circuit caused the blaze while the children were alone. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajasthan | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:17 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Young TV Star Veer Sharma and Brother in Kota
Veer Sharma

An unfortunate fire incident in Kota, Rajasthan, has claimed the lives of young television actor Veer Sharma and his elder brother. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit, occurred while they were home alone, leading to their death by suffocation.

Their father was at a bhajan event and their mother was in Mumbai during the incident. Neighbours responded heroically, attempting to extinguish the flames and rescuing the children, who were later declared dead at the hospital.

Their grieving family has opted to donate the children's eyes to an eye bank. Police have registered an FIR and are continuing investigations to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bareilly Under Siege: Heavy Security Follows Violence Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign

Bareilly Under Siege: Heavy Security Follows Violence Amid 'I Love Muhammad'...

 India
2
Pogacar's Historic Triumph in Kigali: A Masterclass on Two Wheels

Pogacar's Historic Triumph in Kigali: A Masterclass on Two Wheels

 Global
3
Notorious Criminal Naeem Qureshi Killed in Police Encounter

Notorious Criminal Naeem Qureshi Killed in Police Encounter

 India
4
Drama at Ryder Cup: Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Final Day

Drama at Ryder Cup: Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Final Day

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025