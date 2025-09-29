Tushar Gandhi's March for Unity: Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra
Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, leads the 'Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra' to oppose hate politics, aiming to highlight the enduring messages of Gandhi and the Constitution. Coinciding with the RSS centenary celebrations, the march also demands aid for farmers affected by heavy rains in Maharashtra.
Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, is set to begin the 'Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra' from Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi as a protest against the politics of hate. The march will end at Wardha's Sevagram Ashram on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
The padyatra, aiming to reinforce Gandhian principles and the relevance of the Indian Constitution, highlights a message of peace and unity. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, who participated in a related torch march, emphasized these themes while urging the RSS to embrace Gandhian ideals over divisive ideologies.
In light of recent heavy rains, Sapkal criticized the BJP-led government for failing to secure relief aid for affected farmers and warned of potential protests if substantial assistance is not provided soon.
