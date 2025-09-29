Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: The Missing Gold-Coated Pedestal Saga

The Kerala Devaswom Minister and Travancore Devaswom Board accused Unnikrishnan Potty of hiding the gold-coated peedam of guardian deity idols in a conspiracy. It was later found at a relative's house. The Minister suspects a plot to tarnish the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, demanding a detailed investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:33 IST
  India

The Kerala Devaswom Minister, V N Vasavan, alongside the Travancore Devaswom Board, has raised allegations of a conspiracy involving the "missing" gold-coated pedestal of the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala. The suspected orchestrator, Unnikrishnan Potty, is accused of staging a drama by concealing the peedam and then claiming it was missing from TDB custody.

Amidst allegations, Vasavan stated that after concealing the peedam, Potty made public claims of its disappearance to manipulate the narrative. Consequently, suspicions of a broader conspiracy have been heightened, with further steps anticipated to align with Kerala High Court directives. The lost pedestal was traced to a residence in Venjaramoodu following an investigation by a TDB vigilance team.

TDB President P S Prasanth welcomed the artifact's recovery but accused Potty of misleading the public and attempting to damage the Global Ayyappa Sangamam's reputation. Potty, however, refuted the allegations, claiming ignorance about the peedam's location, suggesting a need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding its disappearance.

