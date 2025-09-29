Chhota Bheem-Themed Cafes to Revolutionize Family Dining Experience in India

Green Gold Animation, known for the popular character Chhota Bheem, has announced a strategic partnership with EBG Group to launch India's first-ever Chhota Bheem-themed cafe. This innovative venture will merge entertainment, dining, and retail, promising a unique experience for families. The collaboration was revealed in a press release by Green Gold.

Set to open in Hitech City by December 2025, the first two outlets signal the start of an ambitious expansion plan. The cafes will begin in a region known for its strong urban presence and cultural ties, making it an ideal launching point, with plans to expand nationwide and eventually, internationally.

Aiming to transform the family dining landscape, the partnership involves an investment of Rs 200 crore, with a target of establishing 300 cafes across India starting with 50 outlets in 2026. The initiative sets a remarkable precedent in blending multiple sectors into a cohesive, enjoyable experience for visitors.