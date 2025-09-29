Left Menu

Smriti Irani's Spiritual Sojourn: A Quest for Public Welfare

BJP leader Smriti Irani visited temples in Amethi during Navratri, praying for public welfare and national progress. Her visit, the second since her 2024 electoral defeat, focused on religious activities. Irani expressed wishes for a healthy, prosperous India followed by the Congress's surprise victory in Amethi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Smriti Irani embarked on a spiritual journey in Amethi on Monday, marking the seventh day of Navratri with visits to prominent temples. Her focus was on praying for the nation's welfare and economic strength.

During her visits to Ahorwa Bhawani, Kalikan Bhawani, and Durgan Bhawani temples, Irani shared her prayers for the health and prosperity of every Indian citizen. She emphasized the importance of national progress in her statements to reporters.

This temple tour marks Irani's second visit to Amethi after her surprising defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma. Her presence on Monday was strictly confined to religious observances.

