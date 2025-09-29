Smriti Irani's Spiritual Sojourn: A Quest for Public Welfare

BJP leader Smriti Irani embarked on a spiritual journey in Amethi on Monday, marking the seventh day of Navratri with visits to prominent temples. Her focus was on praying for the nation's welfare and economic strength.

During her visits to Ahorwa Bhawani, Kalikan Bhawani, and Durgan Bhawani temples, Irani shared her prayers for the health and prosperity of every Indian citizen. She emphasized the importance of national progress in her statements to reporters.

This temple tour marks Irani's second visit to Amethi after her surprising defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma. Her presence on Monday was strictly confined to religious observances.