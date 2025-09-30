Controversial 'The Taj Story' Film Sparks Intense Debate

Paresh Rawal's latest film, 'The Taj Story', has ignited a firestorm of controversy over a poster that depicts Rawal removing the dome of the Taj Mahal, revealing a statue of Lord Shiva underneath. The filmmakers, however, assert that the movie is not religiously inclined and sticks to historical facts.

The film, produced by Swarnim Global Service Pvt Ltd, has been drawing criticism from social media users who accuse it of being propaganda. Detractors argue it pushes a narrative of the Taj Mahal as a religious site, but filmmakers counter by urging viewers to watch the film before forming opinions.

As debates rage on, concerns grow over the film's potential influence on communal tensions. Critics compare 'The Taj Story' to other contentious films like 'The Udaipur Files'. Despite the uproar, the filmmakers insist their work unveils hidden truths about the Taj Mahal, challenging historical perceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)